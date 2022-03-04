Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.32 million.Certara also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of CERT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.92. Certara has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 19,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $576,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Certara by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

