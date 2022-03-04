Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.31.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CPYYY opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.