Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 685,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,133,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,078,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 824,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,979,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 797,129 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $984.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.33.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

