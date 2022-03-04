Centiva Capital LP Makes New $7.19 Million Investment in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 741,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $7,752,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

