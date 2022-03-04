Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 1.24% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRAY. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $9,840,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $11,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRAY stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

