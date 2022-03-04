Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGAU. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.85.

CGAU stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,280. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

