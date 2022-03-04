Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.69%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

