Center For Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 535,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,351,000 after buying an additional 83,779 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 584.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 473,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after buying an additional 101,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,678,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.