Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 589 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,661,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $412.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,407. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $302.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.95. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

