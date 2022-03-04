Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

CDNS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 76,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,560. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,177,226. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

