Center For Asset Management LLC Has $673,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.99. 1,376,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,026,012. The company has a market cap of $544.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.93. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $190.22 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.42.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

