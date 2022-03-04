Center For Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.08. 234,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,182. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

