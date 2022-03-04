Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,663 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after buying an additional 309,776 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 490,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,241,000 after acquiring an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,113,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.58. 84,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,723. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.72. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.59 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

