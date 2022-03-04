Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc Sells 2,425,000 Shares of Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CDEV stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 5.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,846,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

