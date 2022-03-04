Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

CYAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.78 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.01.

CYAD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,397. Celyad Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

