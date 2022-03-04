Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.42. 17,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $388.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -9.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

