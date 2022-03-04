CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$79.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.71.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$57.12 on Monday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$56.45 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,108.42.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

