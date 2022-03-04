CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CCC Intelligent Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:CCCS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.72. 6,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,456. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
