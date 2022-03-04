Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.86.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA traded down $19.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.84. 273,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,810. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.40 and a 200 day moving average of $251.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carvana has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 2.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.