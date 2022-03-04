Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.