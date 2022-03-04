Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

TZA opened at $33.63 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

