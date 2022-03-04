Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $419,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,530,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 231,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,659,000 after acquiring an additional 151,947 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

