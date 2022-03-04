Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $236,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 385.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $211.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.88. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.36 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.41.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

