Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after buying an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

