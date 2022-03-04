Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $30.70 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

