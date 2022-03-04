Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock opened at $737.71 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $820.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $879.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

