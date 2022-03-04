Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 89,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,159. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

CSV has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,520 shares of company stock worth $187,336 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.