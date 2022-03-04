Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 759.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 261,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 258.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 41.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 520,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,092 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,268,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.