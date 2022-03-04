Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given New 1,090.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $923.83.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

