CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $525,105.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00.

CARG opened at $43.66 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 67.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 47.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

