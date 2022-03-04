CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.00

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 8480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,729 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CareDx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 9.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CareDx by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

