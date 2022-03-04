CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $977,750.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CDNA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.74.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4,639.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,609 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after acquiring an additional 684,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 494,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,625,000 after acquiring an additional 407,962 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

