Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $863.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

