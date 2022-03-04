Carbon (CRBN) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $96,788.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carbon has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.65 or 0.06604475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,476.71 or 1.00252827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,808,742 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.