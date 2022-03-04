Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Cut to D at TheStreet

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $602.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

