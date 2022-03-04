Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,509 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after acquiring an additional 931,335 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after acquiring an additional 897,230 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 142.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,332,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 783,090 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3,523.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 693,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.16. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

