Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $402.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.73. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.88.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

