Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 5,164 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Encore Wire were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 99.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.48.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.