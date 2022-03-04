Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 16,537 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 420.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OGE opened at $39.16 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

