Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,395 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

