Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in American Tower by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in American Tower by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $235.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.14.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.