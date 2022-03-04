Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 39,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,334 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,584. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $204.70 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

