Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.79.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.