Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,332,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

