Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 132,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $44.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.