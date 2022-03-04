Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $13.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.58. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

JAZZ stock opened at $152.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

