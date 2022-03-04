Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day moving average is $134.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

