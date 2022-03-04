Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.
Shares of JAZZ opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day moving average is $134.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
