Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target to $12.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 282.17% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Curis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $287.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.93. Curis has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

