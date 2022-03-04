Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provention Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.46).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRVB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $373.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.68.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

