Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.38

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 176664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.